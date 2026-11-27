Shoppers line up outside of retail stores ahead of Black Friday

BEAVERCREEK — The day after Thanksgiving is one of the most anticipated retail sales days of the year.

In previous years, people would have done whatever it took to get a brand new TV for a low price.

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News Center 7’s Trinity Corbett spoke to people outside the Target in Beavercreek. She’ll have this year’s highly anticipated ticket items LIVE on News Center 7’s Daybreak.

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Ninja appliances such as the Ninja Slushies are still very popular this year.

Kristin McGrath, known as the Krazy Coupon Lady, told News Center 7 that those slushy machines are currently at the lowest price she’s ever seen, which is less than $200.

McGrath said that those who do buy the big ticket items like flat-screen TVs may be able to grab those at one of the major retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.

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