Shoppers look for best deals to spend money on Black Friday

MIAMI TWP. — Shoppers are looking for ways to get the best deals as they look to fill their carts on Black Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman spoke with some people. They explain why not every deal is worth it tonight on News Center 7 at 11.

TRENDING STORIES:

The top Black Friday shopping spots include department stores, Amazon, and everything in between.

They are competing for shoppers to hit their storefronts and browse the web on Friday.

“Spending is a little bit different this year for sure,” said Joshua Sullivan.

He made a last-minute grocery run before Thanksgiving dinner. Sullivan was already thinking about the best way to cash in on Black Friday deals.

“Do you plan to take advantage of them online or in store?” Kylie asked him.

“I’m an in-store person,” he answered.

Markese Mann has different plans.

“I plan to do a lot of online shopping, though,” he said. “A lot of stuff will be made with Amazon, Walmart, Nike, and stuff like that.”

What do Joshua and Markese have in common? Frustration with rising prices.

“If gas could go down and everything else with groceries and stuff, I think it’d be a lot better for everybody,” said Mann. “And they just turn to shopping because things are hot right now.”

Still, they plan to get what they need and track the best sales for gifts this holiday season.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group