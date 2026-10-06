Shoppers prepare for major retailer markdowns

DAYTON — Major retailers are gearing up to markdown hundreds of items. This comes as Christmas is now less than 80 days away.

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News Center 7’s Consumer Reporter Xavier Hershovitz is breaking down how to navigate these deals to save the most money tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

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From Amazon to Target and Walmart, so many retailers are offering big deals this week.

From shoppers buying for themselves to those getting a jump start on the holidays, the deals can be overwhelming.

“There’s so much to look at that you almost are like everything is on sale,” Stephanie Carls, Retail Insights Expert at RetailMeNot, said.

Carls said that while there are so many sales, not everything is a deal.

“Taking a look at the price history, this is also going to be very important,” Carls said.

Websites like CamelCamelCamel allow shoppers to put in a product and see its price over time on Amazon. With so many retailers offering sales, you want to shop around for the best deals.

“Check what the other retailers are charging before you hit that buy button,” Carls said.

She also recommends checking for any cashback offers, promo codes, or loyalty rewards to save even more.

“That extra five seconds and going through that can make sure you’re not leaving any money on the table,” Carls said.

Right now, Amazon devices and small appliances are at some of their best prices of the year. And if there is a certain toy you know you’ll need this holiday season, Carls said to go ahead and grab it now.

For the best deals on electronics, she recommends waiting until Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

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