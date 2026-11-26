People are getting their last-minute items for Thanksgiving dinner. They picked up turkey, pies, and a little something for the adults.

DAYTON — People are getting their last-minute items for Thanksgiving dinner.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 11, many people picked all sorts of things for Thursday’s dinner.

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Many people are also fueling up for trips around town or out of state for Thanksgiving.

“I think we’re probably done for the night. We’ve had enough peopling,” said Donna Bereda.

Shoppers picked up turkey, pies, and a little something for the adults.

“It’s kind of bumping carts in there, so I think, I think it’s very busy. But people are friendly,” said Bereda.

She also told Kylie about her grocery list.

“There were some good sales going on, I have to say, and I am a couponer, and we were able to save about $18 in coupons today, which was very helpful,” said Bereda. “But yeah, things are expensive, and it’s hard to get what you need.”

They were shopping to make side dishes.

Gene Schamel said that he is in charge of the drinks.

“I think it’s just tradition to have a little blend of everything and make sure everyone doesn’t get out of control. It’s just a little sip,” he said.

The prices of these bottles are regulated in Ohio. There are no holiday markups or sales.

“Celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. Hopefully this lasts also to Christmas,” said the speaker.

Across town, people were looking for desserts.

“It’s like a tradition, Mehaffies Pies. They’re really delicious pies, some of the best in the country,” said Gary Haught.

He was one of the last people to get a Mehaffies Pie on Wednesday.

The store said it sold over 2,000 pies at $12 apiece.

A 7-year-old girl said this was a must-stop.

“It’s good, and it’s apple pie,” said Sophia.

Shoppers say that every purchase is worth it for the people around their tables.

“We really enjoy getting together and being together. And it’s just a really, we’re very, very lucky,” said Bereda.

“What are you most excited for about tomorrow?” Kylie asked Sophia.

“Going to my grandma’s,” she answered.

“Not the food; it’s just getting all the family together. Seeing our children and grandchildren together,” said Schamel.

If you head out the door, drivers will also have lower gas prices.

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