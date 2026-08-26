Shots fired at officers while serving narcotics search warrant

COLUMBUS — At least one person fired multiple shots at officers who were serving a search warrant related to a narcotics investigation at a Columbus home on Tuesday.

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Columbus Division of Police Sgt. Joseph Albert told our news partners WBNS-10 TV that the narcotics division was serving a search warrant around 10 a.m. in the 200 block of North Hariss Avenue.

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Albert said police had gathered information about drugs reportedly being sold out of the home, which is what led to the search warrant being executed.

Officers made several announcements for the occupants inside to come to the front door, but nobody inside complied, Albert told WBNS-10 TV.

As officers were preparing to make entry through the front of the house, Albert said at least one person inside fired multiple shots at officers who were in the backyard.

No one was struck, and none of the officers fired their weapons.

Albert told WBNS-10 TV that 17 people were detained and several firearms were recovered.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

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