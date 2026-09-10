Shots fired prompt senior living facility to shelter in place

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Shots fired caused a local senior living facility to shelter in place on Wednesday.
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Around 12:31 p.m., deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 8600 block of Washington Church Road for reports of a fight.
An investigation found that one of the men fired a shot into the air.
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A man ran away, and the other left in a car.
The gunfire happened near Stoney Ridge Senior Living and prompted the facility to shelter-in-place, according to Executive Director Dereck Farris.
Farris said no residents or employees were hurt.
No one was hurt during the fight.
We will continue to follow this story.
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