Showers and storms around at times this weekend

DAYTON — Two systems are moving in over the weekend. Here’s how they impact our plans. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Off and on showers and storms are likely for our Saturday. The driest part of the day is likely in the early afternoon hours. But your dinner plans this evening are likely to come with more downpours.

Storms impacting the Miami Valley this weekend

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Sunday is likely only to have an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening hours. The next system will likely move in Wednesday into Thursday.

Storms impacting the Miami Valley this weekend

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Then we get some big temperature fluctuations. Monday, after this cold front, has highs below average in the mid 70s. Then Tuesday temperatures rise 13 degrees into the upper 80s!

Storms impacting the Miami Valley this weekend

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