Showers and winds then lots of clouds to start the work week

Rain for this rest of this Sunday then lots of clouds to start the week

DAYTON — It’s not been a great Sunday. Here’s how this rain impacts the start of the week ahead. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Expect showers to continue for the rest of this Sunday. Rain should begin to taper off after midnight and will be gone as we wake up Monday morning.

Rain for this rest of this Sunday then lots of clouds to start the week

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During the overnight hours tonight as the system pulls away, those winds could really pick up. Futurecast shows winds gusting up near 40 m.p.h. around 3 a.m.

Rain for this rest of this Sunday then lots of clouds to start the week

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This is going to keep Monday slightly below average and rather cloudy. It’s going to be tough to shake those clouds. Good news is after Monday, we start a warming trend and are back up near 60 degrees by Thursday.

Rain for this rest of this Sunday then lots of clouds to start the week

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