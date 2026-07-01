Shrine rebuilt after tornado, set to reopen in August

INDIAN LAKE — A new Our Lady of Fatima shrine at Indian Lake is nearing completion.

The shrine is located at 261 Chase Ave. and is being rebuilt by The American Society of Ephesus, Inc., after the original structure was destroyed by a tornado in March 2024.

Bill Quatman, president of The American Society of Ephesus, Inc., confirmed the project is on schedule for the dedication weekend, and the public is invited.

The public dedication will take place on Friday, August 14, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., followed by the return of the annual Catholic Mass at the shrine on Saturday, August 15, the Feast of the Assumption.

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Construction activity has been visible at the site for months, which is currently closed to the public.

“We are finishing the concrete around the structure this week, and the landscaping and sod will start next week. Watch for more details to come,” in a social media post.

Three bronze informational plaques are scheduled for delivery on July 1, and a new granite bench, replacing one destroyed by the tornado, is set to arrive on Thursday, July 2.

Installation of three bronze statues depicting the “Fatima children” is planned for July 8.

A 20-foot-tall fiberglass statue of Mary will be set on July 14, after receiving a blessing from the pastor of St. Mary of the Woods Church.

Construction is being performed by Touchstone CPM, LLC, of Lima. The statues were created by artist Mike Major of Urbana.

The original 1964 shrine was significantly damaged beyond repair by a tornado in March 2024, before a planned 60th anniversary celebration.

Quatman noted that plans began the day after the tornado, and a state-wide design competition in 2024 generated ideas for the new shrine.

The new shrine will match the height of the old one, set on a new stone base.

There is no public parking available at the shrine property. However, the owner is providing free shuttle services from the St. Mary of the Woods Church parking lot at 434 Madison Ave. to the shrine.

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