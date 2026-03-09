Siblings charged in Ohio fire that injured firefighter

COLUMBUS — A brother and sister have been charged in connection with a fire that injured a firefighter at an Ohio home in early December.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Columbus Division of Fire responded to a fire at a duplex in the 900 block of Racine Avenue on Dec. 6 around 4:50 a.m., our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

While battling the fire, a firefighter was injured when a bathtub fell through the second floor and pinned him to the floor.

According to the court documents obtained by WBNS-10 TV, investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.

Investigators obtained surveillance video from a neighboring house showing a Mercury Grand Marquis arriving at the home around 4:26 a.m.

An individual then entered the home with a gasoline can shortly before the fire began, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Earlier surveillance footage from a nearby Speedway showed the passenger of the car, later identified as 29-year-old Jessie Bumgardner, filling the gas can.

Jessie was arrested in late January and charged with aggravated arson. He pleaded not guilty in Franklin County Common Pleas court and is being held on a $250,000 bond, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Court documents reveal that investigators interviewed Jessie’s sister, 26-year-old Trina Bumgardner, who admitted she owns the car seen in the surveillance footage.

Jessie reportedly told investigators that his sister drove that night, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The video footage also showed someone with a similar build to Trina exit the car, according to investigators.

According to court documents, both suspects said Trina previously lived at the home and received an eviction notice a couple of weeks before the fire, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Trina was booked into the Franklin County jail on March 2 and charged with complicity with aggravated arson.

She was arraigned in Franklin County Municipal Court on March 3 and received a $500,000 bond, WBNS-10 TV reported.

She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, according to Franklin County jail records.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group