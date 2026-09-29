SICSA hosts pet food drive for ‘Fill the Van’ event

FILE PHOTO: The Food and Drug Administration has recalled certain bags of Sportmix pet food sold nationally after 28 dogs died and eight others became sick from eating it.

FDA recalls pet food after 28 animals dog die from eat it

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center is hosting a pet food drive on Tuesday.

In honor of Pet Hunger Awareness Day on Tuesday, Sept. 29, SICSA is encouraging donors to help them “Fill the Van,” according to a spokesperson.

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Donors can bring unopened dog and cat food, both dry and canned, to SICSA’s facility in Washington Township on Sept. 29, and place the donations in the front of the van.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The food collected will be used to support their on-site Pet Food Pantry and mass pet food distributions.

In 2025, SICSA distributed more than 100,000 pounds of pet food to families struggling with food insecurity.

Those who wish to donate but cannot make it to their facility can send donations through SICSA’s online wish list .

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