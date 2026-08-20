Sidney activates River Flood Action Plan

High water in neighborhoods due to heavy rain

SIDNEY — The City of Sidney has activated its River Flood Action Plan after heavy rainfall.

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Sidney Safety Services said the plan was activated around 1:25 a.m. when the Great Miami River reached a level that exceeded 10.5 feet.

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“City staff in the Parks, Utilities, Water Treatment, and Fire departments have taken prescribed actions per the plan,” Sidney Safety Services wrote on social media.

The city said it’ll continue to closely monitor the river level and forecasts.

Shelby County remains under a Flood Warning until 10 a.m.

More information on the city’s River Flood Action Plan can be found here.

You can also track the river level here.

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