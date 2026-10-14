Sidney woman creates foundation to provide postpartum depression support

SIDNEY — About 10 to 15 percent of women experience postpartum depression, according to the Ohio Department of Children and Youth.

One mom in Sidney wanted to help moms not go through it alone, and that’s what she hopes mothers will get from her organization, Carry Her Through Foundation, Inc.

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After going through postpartum depression herself, Tynisha Tarver wanted to help other moms so they didn’t have to go through what she went through alone, and it all started right there.

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“I didn’t really have someone that understood what I was going through,” Tarver, the foundation’s founder, said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that one in eight women are diagnosed with postpartum depression.

Tarver told News Center 7 that she needed someone who understood what she was going through to help her.

“I just wanna give that to other moms so they don’t have to go through what I did,” she added.

She created the Carry Her Through Foundation, Inc. to support other mothers. She said the foundation is for all moms.

“I want moms that are trying to conceive to be included,” she said. “I’d like moms that have dealt with loss to be included.”

Tarver partnered with Bailey Grinstead, a birth doula.

“I want to make sure that if there’s a woman who is struggling or wants to do the care that I’m not going to turn her away because she can’t pay for it,” Grinstead said.

They had their first mom meet-up over the weekend at Tawawa Park, and Tarver said she was able to talk with moms individually and as a group. She added it was a great start to building her village.

“Doing that meet in the park while moms go to meet each other, so did the kids,” Tarver said. “So now the kids have friends, and the moms have friends.”

The foundation is also working on giving out care packages and a new program called Carry Her Days, where a mom gets a date to herself.

Tarver told News Center 7 that it feels amazing to be able to create something for the future in the place she grew up.

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