Signal box damaged, driver cited after crash at busy Harrison Township intersection

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — One person suffered minor injuries after a crash in Harrison Township early Monday morning.
The call came out just after 1 a.m. to the intersection of Free Pike and Salem Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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A spokesperson with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that speed may have been a factor in the crash.
The driver was treated on scene by the Harrison Township Fire Department and was released.
A signal box at the intersection was damaged in the crash, according to the spokesperson.
The driver was cited for failure to control.
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