Signal box damaged, driver cited after crash at busy Harrison Township intersection

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — One person suffered minor injuries after a crash in Harrison Township early Monday morning.

The call came out just after 1 a.m. to the intersection of Free Pike and Salem Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

A spokesperson with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The driver was treated on scene by the Harrison Township Fire Department and was released.

A signal box at the intersection was damaged in the crash, according to the spokesperson.

The driver was cited for failure to control.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]