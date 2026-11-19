SPRINGFIELD — Sinclair Community College and BETA Technologies hosted a flight demonstration of an electric aircraft at Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport.

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The event took place at the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence.

BETA founder and Chief Executive Officer Kyle Clark piloted the ALIA conventional takeoff and landing aircraft alongside Dr. Steven Johnson, president and CEO of Sinclair Community College.

“Ohio’s Aerospace Valley has always been the birthplace of aviation innovation, and our partnership with BETA ensures we remain at the forefront of its next great chapter. By taking electric aviation from our simulators straight to the skies, we are equipping Ohio’s future pilots and technicians with the real-world skills needed to lead the global Advanced Air Mobility industry,” Johnson said.

Sinclair is the first academic institution in the country to purchase a BETA flight simulator.

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Clark said higher education remains essential to developing the emerging aviation workforce.

The collaboration supports goals outlined in the Department of Transportation’s Advanced Air Mobility Action Plan by providing simulation resources, aircraft and technical expertise.

State officials designed the plan to guide research into digital enterprise, required infrastructure demonstrations and practical aerial applications both statewide and nationally.

Sinclair is scheduled to become the first academic institution in the nation to take delivery of a BETA electric aircraft.

In addition, BETA’s CX300 aircraft is currently undergoing the Federal Aviation Administration certification process.

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