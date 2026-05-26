Sinkhole closes road in Jefferson Twp.

JEFFERSON TWP — A sinkhole has shut down a Jefferson Township road.
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The sinkhole is located at 3251 Infirmary Road, according to the Jefferson Township Fire Department.
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The hole is around three feet in diameter.
The road is closed in both directions in the area.
We will continue to follow this story.
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