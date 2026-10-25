Six Flags to install seat belts on several rides following death at Six Flags Over Georgia

The President and CEO of Six Flags is providing an update on safety additions after a man died when he fell from a steel hyper coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia earlier this month.

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In a statement shared on Friday, John Reilly said Six Flags is building on its commitment to safety. That includes a focus on two priorities: safety at the core and a commitment to ongoing improvement.

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As part of that promise, Reilly announced that seat belts would be added to the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia and other coasters with a similar restraint.

Reilly added that the company has consulted with independent engineers and ride inspection specialists to review current safety procedures across all Six Flags rides and attractions.

“We are committed to carefully evaluating their findings and taking appropriate action to further strengthen our standards and culture of safety,” he stated.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Hassan Kariem, 42, was at the Georgia amusement park celebrating his niece’s 13th birthday when he was thrown from the Goliath roller coaster and fell, hitting other passengers on the ride on Oct. 12.

Reilly said Kariem’s death has “deeply affected” everyone at Six Flags.

Since the accident, the ride at Six Flags Over Georgia has been closed. Similar rides at other parks owned by Six Flags, including Diamondback and Orion at Kings Island, have been closed since Kariem’s death as well.

“I know trust is earned through actions and not words. As CEO of Six Flags, I take that responsibility personally. We will continue to communicate about our progress and hold ourselves accountable to our commitments to you,” he wrote.

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