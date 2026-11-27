DAYTON — High pressure will rebuild to the southeast of the Miami Valley late next week. Are around the center of a high spins clockwise and spin winds out of the south and southwest. With a southwest wind component and a little sunshine, temperatures will soar well above normal.

The Climate Prediction Center gives much of the United States a high probability of being above average into the first week of December.

CPC Temperature Outlook

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The average high this time of year is rought 45 degrees heading into the first week of December. But with the combination of sun and a southwest wind high temperatures have the potential to rise into the low to middle 60s, nearly 15 plus degrees above normal.

Forecast High Temperatures

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The warming trend will be noticalbe late next week. Even more so, next Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will push close to 65 degrees.

Keep in mind, this is a week out and will change. However, there is hope for warmer temperatures.

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