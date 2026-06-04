Skyline Chili raising money for children of employee stabbed to death at Ohio location

NORWOOD — The Hamilton County Skyline Chili location where a woman was stabbed to death is planning to raise money for her family.

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As previously reported, the stabbing was reported just before noon on Tuesday at the Skyline Chili on Montgomery Road in Norwood.

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Alyssa Hill was found by officers and taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

In a social media post on Thursday, Skyline Chili said Hill was a longtime server at the Norwood location.

From June 8-15, the Norwood location will donate 20% of the restaurant’s sales to an established fund for Hill’s two children.

Skyline Chili and Coca-Cola Consolidated have each also contributed $25,000 to the fund.

Police arrested the suspect, 37-year-old Rick Wright, near the scene. He’s currently being held without bond in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Court documents and 911 calls obtained by our news partners at WCPO identified Wright as Hill’s ex-boyfriend.

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