Smales Pretzel Bakery to celebrate 100 years with $1 soft pretzels

Smales Pretzels Xenia Avenue (Smales Pretzel Bakery)
By Noelle Horn, WHIO.com

DAYTON — Smales Pretzel Bakery is celebrating its 100th anniversary at its Xenia Avenue location.

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The bakery will celebrate on Oct. 24 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

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The event will feature $1 soft pretzels, limited-edition T-shirts, and a chance to win free pretzels for a year.

Smales said it will release additional details on its social media.

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