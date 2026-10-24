Smales Pretzel Bakery celebrates 100 years with $1 soft pretzels

DAYTON — Smales Pretzel Bakery celebrated its 100th anniversary at its Xenia Avenue location.

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The event featured $1 soft pretzels, limited-edition T-shirts, and a chance to win free pretzels for a year.

Owner Emma Smales said crews started baking at 6:30 a.m. and didn’t stop.

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“Just twisting and baking, twisting and baking all day,” she said.

Smales said they easily went through 2,000 pounds of flour Saturday.

Smales reflected on the business’ legacy.

“I think that’s just really special; I don’t think there’s a lot of places that exist anymore that have that many generations of memories,” she said.

Smales opened a second location in the Dayton Arcade in March.

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