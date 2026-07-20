Smoke clears and severe storms possibleTuesday

DAYTON — Smoke will clear the Miami Valley late Monday evening into Tuesday as an approaching cold front switches the wind direction to the southwest. This will push the smoke back north and east and fuel the poential for strong to severe storms late Tuesday.

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SPC OUTLOOK

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the majority of the Maimi Valley under a slight risk, a level 2 of 5 for isolated severe storms. Wind is our primary threat with gusts in excess of 60 MPH. Small hail and isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out, but the threat is extremely low. Localized flooding is possible with rainfall totals reaching over an inch to 2 inches with heavier downpours.

Rainfall Forecast

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There is still uncertainty with the storm development and timing. Many short range models keep storms from initiating over the Valley and develop just to our east along I71. However, a few strong to severe storms are still possible after 1 PM and linger through the early evening hours across the Miami Valley.

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