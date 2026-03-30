Smoke fills sky after mulch fire in Warren County

Photo courtesy of Hamilton Twp. Fire Rescue (via Facebook)

HAMILTON TWP. — Smoke could be seen after a mulch fire in Warren County on Sunday.

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Hamilton Township Fire Rescue said in a social media post that firefighters responded to a large outdoor fire at a mulching facility on Stubbs Mill Road.

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Crews had to draft water out of the lake at Mounts Park, according to the social media post.

Firefighters worked with the employees as they put out “this very stubborn fire.”

Union Township and Salem/Morrow Fire Departments assisted, including the Hamilton Township Police Department.

The fire remains under investigation.

Mulch Fire Hamilton Twp Photo courtesy of Hamilton Twp. Fire Rescue (via Facebook) (Hamilton Twp. Fire Rescue (via Facebook))

Mulch Fire Hamilton Twp Photo courtesy of Hamilton Twp. Fire Rescue (via Facebook) (Hamilton Twp. Fire Rescue (via Facebook))

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