Smoke from semi fire fills sky on I-75 in Miami County

TROY — A semi fire slowed down traffic on Interstate 75 in Miami County on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

State troopers and firefighters responded around 5:40 p.m. to I-75 southbound near State Route 41 on a reported semi fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

An iWitness7 reporter sent us photos and videos of the semi fire.

It showed that semi was on the right shoulder. Flames and black smoke could be seen from the semi.

All southbound lanes were temporarily blocked on I-75. They have since reopened.

The Miami County Dispatchers told News Center 7 that no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group