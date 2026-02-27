Snow chances hold for Monday

DAYTON — As of Friday morning, snow chances are still possible on Monday morning.

In fact, several waves of precipitation are possible starting Saturday night and into next week.

A very active weather pattern begins late weekend.

Sunday begins the month of March.

Snow chances are not uncommon in March right here in the Miami Valley.

Since the year 2000, Dayton International Airport has reported at least 4 inches of snow six times.

The average last inch of snow at the airport is on March 11.

Right now, snow chances are forecast to start late Sunday and linger through Monday morning.

Accumulation is likely, and slick spots are as well.

As for how much snow, we are days out and can’t release the number just yet.

The track of the low is still very uncertain.

Temperatures will warm slightly through Monday afternoon. It will make precipitation types change over to freezing rain and sleet.

Ice is still very possible through Monday evening and into Tuesday.

Again, any shift in the low can change the precipitation quickly.

