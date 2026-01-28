Snow, cold weather delay water shut-offs in part of Miami County

TROY — Water shut-offs are delayed after the recent snow and cold weather.

The City of Troy has now scheduled water shut-offs for Monday, Feb. 2, at 7:30 a.m., according to a city spokesperson.

This delay allows residents to make overdue payments without immediate penalty.

Additionally, crews will be delivering door hangers to residents with delinquent bills throughout the week, reminding homeowners of their unpaid accounts.

People can pay their water bill in various ways.

Payments can be made in person at the Troy Utility Office on S. Market Street during business hours: Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to noon, the spokesperson said.

For those who prefer to make payments without visiting the office, cash or check can also be placed in the drop box available in the vestibule at 100 S. Market Street.

Alternatively, checks can be mailed, although timely delivery via postal services is not guaranteed.

Residents are encouraged to drop off payments in person when possible, the spokesperson stated.

Visit this website for more information.

