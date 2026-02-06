Snow rollers in the Miami Valley

This is a snow roller and a rather large. They form only under perfect conditions involving snow, wind, moisture and temperature. Photo Credit: Wikicommons

DAYTON — More snow is forecast throughout your morning. Snowfall totals range from 1 to 3 inches with isolated areas under heavier snow bands have the potential of picking up 4 inches of snow.

Behind this clipper, or fast moving area of low pressure coming down from Canada, the winds will pick up speed. This will cause blowing snow, but also an interesting phenomena called, snow rollers.

For snow rollers to develop you need a sticky layer of snow. This would be a slightly wet and tacky snow resting on a icy base. In this case, our previous melted snow.

You also need gusty winds. Winds need to blow at least 20 MPH. Our gusts are forecast to reach over 30 MPH later today and especially this evening.

Reasonable temperatures are also needed. Temperatures in the 20 to 30 degree range. Guess what, we have that too! Highs today and even into the evening will hold within that range.

Prime locations to witness these snow rollers will be in the open rural areas like fields, hilltops and frozen lakes.

©2026 Cox Media Group