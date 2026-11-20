DAYTON — From spring to winter in a blink of an eye. High pressure will finally break down with an approaching cold front Sunday. Sunday will be our one and only chance of rain over the next five days. Rainfall totals will amount to roughly a quarter inch. Isolated higher amounts are possible, but not likely.

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This cold front will take temperatures down into the upper 30s and low 40s for high temperatures. Keep that in mind when the next wave of moisture moves in from the southeast. Any traces of moisture can fall in the form of a few wet snowflakes.

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There are a lot of uncertainties with the upcoming rain and snow chances, but the opportunity is there this upcoming Wednesday and Thursday. Just in time for Thanksgiving.

At this time, no accumulation is forecast.

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