‘Soak up every moment;’ Outgoing Clark County Fair royalty share advice for next kings and queens

SPRINGFIELD — The Clark County Fair is officially underway in Springfield.

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Fair organizers showed News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson inside an exhibit at the fairgrounds that’s all about how 4-H started in Clark County back in the 1800s.

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The first fair held in the county was in 1840. 4-H was created in 1902 by A.B. Graham, who founded the first Boys and Girls Agricultural Club. It’s a youth organization where kids build leadership and life skills through hands-on learning projects.

Since then, Executive Director Dean Blair said it’s grown every year.

2025 Clark County Fair Queen Kylie Corbitt grew up in 4-H. She said being crowned last year was a dream come true.

“My mom was the fair queen, and I had grown up, like, going to the contest, and I loved watching it,” Corbitt said.

Corbitt said this past year as queen, she got to travel to over 90 fairs across the state of Ohio with other 4-H members.

“I think we’ve seen different things all across the state, and it’s just interesting to see,” AJ Mathews, Clark County 4-H King, said.

Mathews and 4-H Queen Gabby Juergens told News Center 7 that they may be biased, but they think their fair is the best.

“It really opened my eyes to how fortunate we are for the fair that we have,” Juergens said.

This fair is bittersweet for all of them as they’re getting ready to hand over their 4-H crowns to new members.

“It’s a little bittersweet because my time is up, but understanding that it’s time to start a new chapter, and I’m looking forward to see what the next Clark County Fair queen will do,” Corbitt said.

They also shared advice for the next kids stepping into their roles.

“Don’t be afraid to try new things because this role definitely got me out of my comfort zone,” Juergens said.

Corbitt added that they should “soak up every moment.”

The Clark County Fair runs through July 31.

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