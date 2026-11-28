DAYTON — Many of us will be hitting the roads heading back home after Thanksgiving. It’s not the best day for travel. Here’s what’s going on. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.
If you are travelling tomorrow for our Sunday, try to go earlier than later. Sunday morning starts cloudy and damp with maybe a patch of drizzle. After lunch time, the rain starts rolling in and continues all afternoon and evening long.
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In addition to the rain, winds will be gusty! Upwards of 35 to 40 m.p.h. during the evening hours. The winds are the worst overnight Sunday into Monday.
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After this front moves through, we are briefly below average. Then a warm up is on the way! Highs are back near 60 by the end of the week before more rain arrives then.
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