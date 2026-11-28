DAYTON — Many of us will be hitting the roads heading back home after Thanksgiving. It’s not the best day for travel. Here’s what’s going on. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

If you are travelling tomorrow for our Sunday, try to go earlier than later. Sunday morning starts cloudy and damp with maybe a patch of drizzle. After lunch time, the rain starts rolling in and continues all afternoon and evening long.

Widespread soaking rain ending this weekend in the Miami Valley

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In addition to the rain, winds will be gusty! Upwards of 35 to 40 m.p.h. during the evening hours. The winds are the worst overnight Sunday into Monday.

Widespread soaking rain ending this weekend in the Miami Valley

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After this front moves through, we are briefly below average. Then a warm up is on the way! Highs are back near 60 by the end of the week before more rain arrives then.

Widespread soaking rain ending this weekend in the Miami Valley

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