Soaking rains and colder temperatures persist

DAYTON — A cold front is about to slide through the Miami Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday. This front will bring a second wave of soaking rains throughout the late afternoon and especially the evening hours. This will linger into Wednesday morning. Rainfall totals will amount to 1 to 2 inches through Wednesday evening. Isolated amounts have the potential to reach near 3 inches under heavier showers.

Rainfall Forecast

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

No severe weather is expected, but gusty winds with the passing of the front and a few rumbles of thunder are possible.

Futurecast

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

The cold front will drop temperatures overnight into Wednesday. As a result of a northerly wind shift, high temperatures will only rise into the 50s both Wednesday and Thursday. Low temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s Thursday and Friday morning. Frost isn’t expected at this time.

©2026 Cox Media Group