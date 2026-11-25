DAYTON — An upper level low pressure center will sit near the Miami Valley as an area of low pressure rides up the east coast. This will lead to a very soggy Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Not only that, but a very windy holiday as well.

Surface Map

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This area of low pressure is developing quickly over the next 12 hours. As it rides up the east coast, strong tropical storm force winds are possible nearing 45 mph. Beach erosion will become a concern. Coastal flooding and fresh water flooding will also be a threat.

This low will push into New England causing issues for the Macy’s Thanksgiving day and may even cause flight delays for many through the holiday weekend.

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Snowfall Forecast

Back home, wind speeds will gust over 25 mph at times. Heavy rains will last through the day Thursday and linger throught the front half of Friday. Rainfall totals will amount to one to two inches. If temperatures stay cold enough through the evening Thursday and early Friday snow is possible. Any accumulation will be light and on elevated surfaces. Untreated backroads may have slush early Friday morning. Again, this is heavily dependent on the temperature.

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