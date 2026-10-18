Some frost possible tonight ahead of a sunny week

Frost Advisory in effect for our area

DAYTON — Good evening to all of you this Sunday. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you on what has been a very nice day after frost this morning.

As expected, we rebounded nicely into the lower and even middle 60s.

Frost

A frost advisory is in effect from 1 AM to 9 AM Monday for everyone tonight.

The best chances for frost will be away from town, where temperatures have the best chance to get to 36 degrees or colder.

However, I would encourage all of you to cover any plants you wish to keep growing.

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Tonight features lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Rural areas will have the best chance for at least some patchy frost.

A clear sky with calm wind overnight will provide a good recipe for frost formation.

Tonight

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Looking for rain this upcoming week?

None will be found around our area.

All zeros on the board when it comes to the chance of rain.

Soak up the sunshine and enjoy it!

Rain

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