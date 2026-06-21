Son calls 911, says mother was shot in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A woman was injured after she was shot in a Dayton neighborhood early Saturday morning.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson breaks down the moment her son called 911 after she was shot tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

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Officers and medics responded just after 1 a.m. to a shooting at the 1800 block of Weaver Street, according to a previous report.

Many neighbors say that they did not hear gunshots. But a lot were concerned and confused.

They said many senior citizens live on this street and were disturbed to hear what happened.

“My mom said she was walking down the street, and she just got shot,” a man told dispatchers. “She said it was a maroon car that rode past her.”

The caller said that they did not stop and opened fire.

The son told dispatchers that she recognized the shooter.

“She said she knows who it is,” the caller said.

The victim said that she was shot once in the lower hip area, but could not explain more about what happened because it was hard for her to breathe and walk with the bullet wound.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department to determine her condition and what led to the shooting.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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