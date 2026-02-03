Son formally charged after mother shot multiple times in her bed

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A son is facing formal charges after his mother was shot multiple times in Harrison Township last week.

Malique Morrow, 22, has been indicted on one count of attempted murder and two counts of felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

News Center 7 previously reported that a woman called 911 and said she had been shot multiple times in her legs and back by her 22-year-old son in the 4100 block of Indian Runn Drive.

The woman had barricaded herself inside a bedroom and told dispatchers that she was worried her son would break into the bedroom and kill her.

When deputies got on scene, Morrow opened the door with a gun within reach, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies ordered Morrow to the ground and took him into custody.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

Deputies said Morrow admitted to shooting his mother multiple times while she was lying in bed.

Investigators are still working to learn the motive behind the shooting.

Morrow remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail and will appear in court on Feb. 5, according to court documents.

