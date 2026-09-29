Southerly winds bring back the 80s before rain arrives in the Miami Valley

Warm temperatures then rain in the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Winds gusting nearly 20 m.p.h. brings warm temperatures before widespread rain Friday. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

High pressure still brings sunshine on this Tuesday afternoon with seasonable highs. Notice the wind direction is already changing out of the south.

Warm temperatures then rain in the Miami Valley

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Winds Wednesday and especially Thursday will be out of the south gusting to 20 m.p.h. That pushes high temperatures back into the 80s for the first day of October, nearly 10 degrees above average.

Warm temperatures then rain in the Miami Valley

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This is all coming ahead of our next storm system to impact us: a cold front. It is likely to bring widespread rain and storms and much cooler temperatures back into the 60s over the weekend.

Warm temperatures then rain in the Miami Valley

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