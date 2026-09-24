Special Election to be held on proposed recall of Piqua City Commissioners

PIQUA — The Miami County Board of Elections is holding a Special Election for the proposed recall of three seated Piqua City Commissioners and potential successors, the City of Piqua announced on Thursday.

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Recall petitions have been submitted and certified for Mayor James Vetter, William Walker, Jr., and Vice Mayor Frank DeBrosse.

Vetter represents Ward 1, while Walker and DeBrosse represent Wards 3 and 5, respectively.

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The Special Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, the same day as the General Election.

On Nov. 3, Piqua city residents will have the opportunity to complete a second ballot for the Special Election. In a release, the city said voters will be able to choose to vote in one election or both.

“On Election Day, the three polling locations in the City of Piqua will be separated for the two separate elections. Voters must check in for one election and cast their ballot before checking in to the other election,” the city explained in a release.

Similarly, those looking to vote early in-person will also be required to check in for each election separately.

Residents voting absentee by mail must complete a separate application for the Special Election by Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 8:30 a.m.

More information on the Special Election can be found here.

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