Special election in Piqua to address Meta data center and council recalls

PIQUA — Piqua voters will decide on size regulations for a proposed Meta data center and the future of three city leaders during a special election on Nov. 3.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The ballot features recall petitions for three city commissioners, including Mayor Jim Vetter, following a signature drive organized by a local group.

The special election comes after local organization Save Piqua gathered signatures to give residents a direct vote on regulating the size of the Meta data center facility.

TRENDING STORIES:

The project has highlighted contrasting views in the community, with city leadership emphasizing job creation while residents weigh environmental concerns.

City officials did not have anyone available for an interview on Monday.

In a statement, the city said: “The construction of a Meta data center will create jobs... including 100 full-time positions.”

Local group Save Piqua gathered the signatures required to place the size regulation initiative and the recall measures on the ballot. Kimbe Lange, a Piqua resident and member of Save Piqua, said the petition drive drew support across the political spectrum.

“We have as many Democrats as Republicans that are coming to sign these petitions,” Lange said. “And so it kind of crosses political parties.”

Lange urged local voters to inform themselves ahead of the vote. “That’s what we’re really encouraging people to do, to do their own research, get out there and vote on November the 3rd so that our voice can be heard,” Lange said.

Local residents have expressed mixed opinions regarding the proposed facility.

Multiple concerned citizens cited worries about potential environmental impacts from a large-scale data center, while other residents stated they were not bothered by the prospect of the facility opening in Piqua. Data centers have emerged as a significant topic across Ohio during the midterm season, with President Donald Trump scheduled to speak in the state Monday evening.

Piqua voters will cast their ballots on the data center size regulations and city leadership recall petitions during the special election on Nov. 3.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group