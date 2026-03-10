Speeding driver caught going nearly 30 miles over the speed limit on I-75 in Dayton

DAYTON — A speeding driver was caught going nearly 30 miles over the speed limit on Interstate 75 today.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Dayton Police Department and several other agencies are conducting a joint traffic enforcement operation on Interstate 70 and Interstate 75.

TRENDING STORIES:

During the traffic enforcement, Dayton officers stopped a driver who was driving 82 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone.

The joint traffic enforcement operation is being conducted by the Dayton Police Department, Huber Heights Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Vandalia Police Department.

It lasts from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.

Speeding Driver I-75 Dayton (Dayton Police Department)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group