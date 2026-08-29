Spirit EMS mourning unexpected death of on-duty paramedic

GREENVILLE — Spirit EMS has announced that an on-duty paramedic has died.

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Karl Kleinekathoefer passed away just after 5:40 a.m. at the Spirit EMS headquarters at the 5400 block of State Route 49 South in Greenville, according to a Spirit EMS spokesperson.

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He was found unresponsive and not breathing in a bunk room at Spirit EMS headquarters.

Medics immediately performed lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful.

Kleinekathoefer joined Spirit EMS in Nov. 2023. His colleagues called him “a valued member of the organization” who served Western Ohio and Eastern Ohio communities, the spokesperson said.

The Darke County Coroner’s Office and the Greenville Police Department are investigating the incident. His death is currently believed to be from natural causes.

Brian Hathaway, President/CEO of Spirit EMS, released the following statement.

“Today, the Spirit EMS family suffered a heartbreaking loss. Karl was more than a paramedic; he was a compassionate caregiver, dedicated public servant, talented musician, and trusted friend. His devotion to serving others was evident in every aspect of his life, whether caring for patients, assisting fellow providers, or serving his church and community.

“Karl’s impact on our organization and the people we serve will never be forgotten. On behalf of the entire Spirit EMS family, we extend our deepest condolences to Karl’s family, friends, coworkers, and loved ones in both the United States and Australia. We ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Spirit EMS medics transported Kleinekathoefer to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the official cause and manner of death.

Karl Kleinekathoefer- Spirit EMS Photo contributed by Spirit EMS (Spirit EMS)

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