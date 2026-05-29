Splash pad temporarily closed at Huber Heights park next week

HUBER HEIGHTS — The splash pad at Thomas Cloud Park will be temporarily closed next week.

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The City of Huber Heights posted the announcement on social media on Thursday.

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The city said that the Thomas Cloud splash pad will be temporarily closed on June 1.

This is “due to extensive repairs that need to be made,” according to the social media post.

The city posted on its website that the closure will be “until further notice.”

They hope to have a timeline for the repairs soon.

Visit this website for updates.

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