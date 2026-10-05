Spring like warmth returning to the Miami Valley

DAYTON — A weak, dry cold front slid thorugh the Miami valley Sunday. This allows for temperatures to stay in the upper 60s Monday and Tuesday with more of a northerly wind flow. Ahead of our next weak, dry cold front temperatures will climb.

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The average high temperature at the Dayton International Airport is 71 degrees this time of year. That average however drops through the middle of the month into the 60s. This means, as temperatures climb through the week, highs will climb to nearly 5 to 8 degrees above normal.

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Starting Wednesday, high temperatures will return into the middle to upper 70s. This will be the case through the weekend and currently into the beginnings of next week.

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