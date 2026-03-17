Spring officially arrives Friday

DAYTON — At 8:46 AM Friday the spring season officially makes its arrival here in the Miami Valley.

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The record high temperature for the first day of spring was set back in 2012 at 83 degrees. While our high temperature won’t make it into the 80s, we are forecast to rise above our average high of 52 degrees.

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Currently, the forecast high for Friday is 64 degrees. Temperatures are expected to stay above normal through the weekend. Not only that, but drier conditions and sunshine returns.

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