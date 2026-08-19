Springfield 2051 project seeks community vision for future

Leaders in Springfield and Clark County are seeking community input for a master plan initiative called Springfield 2051

SPRINGFIELD — Leaders in Springfield and Clark County are seeking community input for a master plan initiative called Springfield 2051.

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The planning process, which has been underway for more than a year, focuses on guiding future development in downtown Springfield and its main corridors.

The Springfield 2051 initiative aims to create an actionable plan that builds upon existing local projects, unifies community members and aligns resources.

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Organizers launched the process after identifying a void in long-term planning for the area.

Marta Wojcik, a member of the Springfield 2051 committee, explained that the initiative arose from a desire for community connection and shared direction.

“We felt that our community needs to come together and help each other to cope through a pretty difficult time,” Wojcik said. “And one of the tangible solutions seemed to be start having discussions about how people feel about their community, where they want to see Springfield to go in the future.”

The committee is composed of leaders with diverse backgrounds who are continuing to collect public feedback from residents before finalizing the master plan.

The committee has scheduled another town hall meeting for Sept. 16.

That meeting will focus specifically on youth opportunities in the city.

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