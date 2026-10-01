Springfield ASL teacher earns Teacher of the Year honors

SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield High School teacher is receiving national recognition.

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Arlon Nash, the school’s American Sign Language (ASL) teacher, has been selected as the 2026-27 Ohio World Language Association’s Teacher of the Year.

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Nash, a Deaf educator, is the first ASL teacher and Deaf person to receive this award, Springfield City Schools announced on Thursday.

He’s spent more than 20 years teaching ASL at both the high school and college levels.

“Educators like Arlon are truly one in a million. Every day, he embodies what it means to live out our District’s values by teaching our students one of life’s most important lessons: The differences within us not only make us unique; they transform our collective world into a better and brighter place,” Dr. Bob Hill, Springfield City School District superintendent and CEO, said.

Nash will be recognized at a ceremony later this month.

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