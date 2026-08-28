Springfield breaks ground on five new affordable homes on West Euclid Ave

SPRINGFIELD — City leaders in Springfield got together to support affordable housing in the city.
May Rob Rue helped break ground for the Neighborhood Housing Project’s next affordable housing development.
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The event was held Wednesday on West Euclid Avenue. The site will have five affordable homes.
Each home will have 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a garage.
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