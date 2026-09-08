Springfield city manager remains on administrative leave following investigation; no charges filed

SPRINGFIELD — The City of Springfield’s city manager will not face charges following an investigation by state investigators.

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In a statement Tuesday, Clark County Prosecutor Daniel Driscoll said his office was contacted by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) regarding an investigation done at the request of the City of Springfield.

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The city contacted BCI after receiving an anonymous complaint regarding City Manager Bryan Heck and another city employee.

“Based on the very limited information available, I do not find that there is sufficient evidence to move forward with any criminal charges against Heck,” Discoll said in a statement.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Heck was placed on paid administrative leave in July.

News Center 7 checked with the city today, and a spokesperson confirmed that he remains on paid administrative leave.

“The City will share additional information as appropriate,” the spokesperson said in part.

Jason Via will continue to serve as acting City Manager.

News Center 7 has reached out to the lawyer representing Heck for a statement on the decision not to move forward with charges. We have not received a response at the time of this report.

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