Springfield city manager returning to role with ‘renewed energy’ after being reinstated

The Springfield City Commission voted to reinstate its city manager after placing him on paid administrative leave nearly two months ago.

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield’s city manager says he’s grateful to be returning to his role after being reinstated following a stint on administrative leave and an investigation.

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As previously reported, the Springfield City Commission voted on Tuesday to reinstate Bryan Heck to his role.

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Heck released the following statement through his lawyer, Nathan Stuckey, on Wednesday morning:

“I am deeply grateful to the Springfield City Commission for the opportunity to return to my role as City Manager and for the confidence they have placed in me and my leadership. Springfield is more than the community I serve—it is my home, and I care deeply about its people, its employees, and its future.

I return to this role with renewed energy, a clear sense of purpose, and an unwavering commitment to moving Springfield forward. There is important work ahead, and I am ready to lead it—supporting our employees, strengthening our organization, building trust, and working collaboratively with the City Commission and our community partners to address the challenges and opportunities before us.

Springfield has demonstrated tremendous strength and resilience through some extraordinary circumstances. I believe deeply in this community and what we can accomplish together. I am proud to be back, grateful for the opportunity to serve, and ready to lead Springfield into its next chapter."

Heck was placed on leave in July. It was revealed earlier this month that he had been under investigation for an allegation of sexual misconduct.

Clark County Prosecutor Daniel Driscoll confirmed that his office would not bring criminal charges against Heck, citing insufficient evidence.

Springfield Mayor Rob Rue pushed to reinstate Heck on Tuesday.

“The city needs stability; he’s a good decision-maker; he’s an excellent employer,” Rue said.

Assistant Mayor Tracey Tackett was the only one to vote against reinstating Heck.

“My vote is about protecting the city, its residents, and the integrity of the process,” Tackett said.

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