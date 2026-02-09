Springfield City Schools to do safety sweeps before, after school following threats

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield City Schools will have increased security measures following threats made against the district on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins spoke to parents rushing to pick up their students on Monday. Hear their reactions to the threats tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the Springfield City School District closed all school buildings on Monday after threats were made against several buildings and locations throughout the city.

In addition to closing on Monday, the district activated its reunification protocols.

TRENDING STORIES:

While the threats were later deemed to be non-credible, the district remains committed to providing “sustained, visible security support” for students and staff. With that in mind, dedicated safety teams will sweep all 17 district buildings before and after school each day, beginning Tuesday.

“Our students, staff, and school community do not deserve to have their daily schedules disrupted by senseless threats of violence,” SCSD Superintendent Dr. Bob Hill said in a statement. “We appreciate the continued partnership of the State of Ohio, the Springfield Police Division, our families, and the broader community. By working together and deploying these additional resources strategically, we will keep our schools open and safe while preserving a stable, uninterrupted learning environment. The Wildcat Family remains resilient, and better days are ahead.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group