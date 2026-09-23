Springfield commission votes to reinstate city manager following investigation

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield City Commission voted to reinstate its city manager after placing him on paid administrative leave nearly two months ago.

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News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman was in Springfield for the vote. She’ll have more on this story tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, Bryan Heck was placed on leave in July.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Heck had been under investigation regarding an allegation of sexual misconduct.

Clark County Prosecutor Daniel Driscoll confirmed that his office would not bring criminal charges against Heck, citing insufficient evidence.

In a statement previously shared with News Center 7, Nathan Stuckey, a lawyer representing Heck, said he was “eager to return to work for this community.”

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